Police tape line crime scene in Mattapan

An incident is under investigation in Mattapan.
Mitch Marner scored twice and Joseph Woll stopped 20 shots for his first career shutout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Sunday night.
Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds.
LeBron James was ejected after contact with Isaiah Stewart drew blood.
The Chargers tried their best to collapse on Sunday night.
Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.
Jonathan Taylor set a Colts franchise record on Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
Frustrated by a late loss, Rory McIlroy took out his frustrations on a golf shirt ... and that's just fine.
On a day we were all expecting fantasy fireworks between Dallas and Kansas City, the game was utterly disappointing. Dalton Del Don analyzes that matchup and more.
Justin Jefferson came out as the biggest fantasy winner during Sunday's back-and-forth affair between the Packers and Vikings. Scott Pianowski discusses that and more from Week 11.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 12 and highlights three players to add off the waiver wire.
It's not clear what Lions OL Jonah Jackson said specifically, but it didn't sit well with an official.
It's an encouraging sign as the golf great works his way back after his February crash.
The IOC says that it has spoken with Peng, but didn't include a statement from her or address her sexual assault allegation.
Stacy is charged with two felonies related to alleged abuse that was caught on camera. His alleged victim's attorneys are not happy with the judge's decision.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate which NHL has had the worse season: Montreal or Arizona?
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
PARIS (AP) — French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu said domestic soccer needs a “radical and immediate" reality check following crowd trouble in Sunday's league match between Lyon and Marseille, the latest in a series of violent episodes. “What happened in Lyon is unacceptable," Maracineanu said. The match was halted after a fan struck Marseille player Dimitri Payet on the head with a bottle filled with water in the fourth minute. “Dimitri Payet has my full support," Maracineanu said. “We ca
With a possible lockout on the horizon, it's been mostly business as usual on the free agent market — so far. Detroit signed left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez. Houston retained star righty Justin Verlander. Noah Syndergaard went from the Mets to the Angels on an expensive one-year deal. The deadline to accept qualifying offers came and went last week, further clarifying who was heading to the open market. It remains to be seen whether the uncertainty about the next labor agreement will affect offsea
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in a familiar spot. Same for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. The Chiefs and Patriots have surged to first place in their respective divisions with monthlong winning streaks. The Colts, 49ers and Eagles have also turned things around in November. In the NFL’s longest season, counting teams out before Halloween was premature. The Chiefs beat Dallas 19-9 on Sunday for their fourth straight victory since a 27-3 loss to Tennessee on Oct