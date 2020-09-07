Police Tackle Young Girl to Ground as Hong Kong Authorities Make Protest Arrests

A young girl was dragged to the ground and detained in Hong Kong on September 6 as police arrested at least 90 people during protests marking the date when Legislative Council elections were originally planned to take place.

Apple Daily, citing an interview with the girl’s mother, reported that the 12-year-old was shopping for school items with her family when they got caught behind a police cordon. This video shows the girl being dragged to the ground by a number of officers after she tried to run away.

Separate footage from the protests showed the same girl on the ground surrounded by officers behind a police cordon along with other detainees. The livestreamed video shows a heavy police presence on the streets and the protests.

Protests and certain words and slogans have been restricted since July when a new national security order was passed. Credit: HKUST Radio News Reporting Team via Storyful