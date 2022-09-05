Police Tackle Suspect Following Gunshots in Philadelphia

Crowds were seen fleeing after multiple gunshots were heard in Philadelphia’s Fashion District, on Sunday, September 4.

Video recorded by @philly_captain shows two police officers chase down and detain a suspect, who reportedly disposed of a gun while being pursued.

Philadelphia’s Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said five juvenile males were arrested in relation to the gunshots.

Local media, citing authorities, reported there were no injuries recorded from the event. Credit: @philly_captain via Storyful