Police: Suspects arrested after 1 killed, 2 injured in Edgewater shooting
Alissa McCommon, 38, allegedly told a victim in a taped phone call, "When [the baby] comes out looking like you, we don’t have to talk anymore," prosecutors allege
“(On flights, the victim) now struggles to fall asleep because she is constantly concerned about ‘what if someone touches me,’” federal prosecutors in California said.
Emily Sanderson’s violent death at the hands of Mark Nicholls was recorded on a call to a taxi firm which was played to Sheffield Crown Court.
A former Moncton-area teacher faces dozens of new charges, most alleging voyeurism in a pool locker room last year.Stephen Riley Blackwood, 37, made a brief appearance in Moncton provincial court by phone Friday to get a sentencing date for the other charges. Instead, 34 new charges were laid.He faces 31 charges alleging voyeurism in the locker room of the Dieppe aquatics centre over various dates between July 26 and Nov. 5 last year. He also faces three other charges involving a person under 16
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former University of Southern California campus gynecologist at the center of more than $1 billion worth of university payouts stemming from sexual abuse allegations by hundreds of women was found dead inside his home Wednesday, his lawyer said. George Tyndall, 76, was awaiting trial on more than two dozen criminal counts of sexual misconduct between 2009 and 2016 at the university’s student health center. He pleaded not guilty in 2019 and was free on bond ahead of a trial
Now more than four years later, the 23-year-old Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty.
The eighth victim of "Happy Face" serial killer Keith Jesperson was identified through her genetic profile after 29 years.
One child said she is not allowed into the main house and would often be locked in the barn for long periods of time
BOGOTA, N.J. (AP) — The then-future wife of powerful U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, Nadine Menendez, killed a man with her car in December 2018 and was sent from the scene without being charged, according to new details that match an auto “accident” that prosecutors cite in their sweeping federal indictment of the pair as a pivotal motivation for one of the senator's alleged bribes. Richard Koop, 49, was in front of his Bogota, New Jersey, home when he was killed almost instantly around 7:30 p.m. on
An Ottawa woman says she was left 'emotionally destroyed' after she called 911 to report a break-in in progress. She says the person who took the call disrespected and interrupted her, and she believes it was because of her accent and the fact that she lives in community housing.
Warning: This story contains disturbing details.Aaron Benneweis, a former coach at the Christian Centre Academy in Saskatoon — now called Legacy Christian Academy — has admitted he sexually assaulted a teen student at the private Christian school.Benneweis pleaded guilty Thursday in Saskatoon provincial court to sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to return to court for sentencing Jan. 4, 2024.The offences took place from 2008 to 2012. Jennifer Beaudry, the victim, was 13 whe
A state judge in Georgia denied a request from Sidney Powell to dismiss the case against her as part of the sweeping indictment returned against former President Donald Trump.
Emily Weaver is facing murder charges after her daughter was found in a locked car in direct sunlight
Giving evidence at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, Edwards said he treated the two women well.
A Saskatchewan man involved in a horrific highway crash in 2016 that killed two of his sons and his girlfriend is going to prison.Robert Major, 39, pleaded guilty in June at the Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon to three counts each of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.Major was sentenced Friday, ending a legal saga that began seven years ago. Major had originally been convicted and sentenced to seven years, but he successfully appealed and a new trial wa
1-month-old twins were found dead in Houston. Police say they responded to the home after the father found the babies unresponsive and dialed 911.
New Coronation Street spoilers - Stephen makes his getaway, Carla hopes for justice, and Michael falls for a nasty trap.
“We have never, in the history of our Nation, had a federal criminal trial that warrants audiovisual access more than” this trial, they said.
WARNING: This article contains descriptions of sexual abuse.The first of five accusers to testify that she was sexually assaulted by Peter Nygard wrapped up her testimony on Thursday, sobbing a number of times as defence for the Canadian fashion mogul continued to hammer away at her credibility.The woman, who spent 2½ days in the witness box, was cross-examined by Nygard's lawyer Brian Greenspan, who focused on the night of her attack. Nygard, 82, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual
A 33-year-old Mississauga man has been arrested after what Peel Regional Police are calling a "spear phishing fraud" against Good Shepherd, a well-known charity in Hamilton.Richard MacPhee, chief executive officer of Good Shepherd, told CBC Hamilton the organization received an invoice in February for work done by a contractor known to the charity.Peel police said in a media release it turns out that was from a scammer who compromised the contractor's email account and was impersonating the cont