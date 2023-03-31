Police still investigating suspicious death in Brattleboro
Police still investigating suspicious death in Brattleboro
Police still investigating suspicious death in Brattleboro
A pregnant woman allegedly pushed to her death off Arthur's Seat by her husband had set up a code word to text her mother if she felt in danger, a court has heard. Kashif Anwar, 29, is accused of murdering his wife Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the Edinburgh landmark. Mrs Javed's mother, Nighat Yasmin Javed, told Edinburgh's High Court on Thursday that she had been "very worried" about her daughter because of alleged "violence" from Anwar.
Married father-of-four Paul Hinchcliffe resigned from South Yorkshire Police after the incident in a pub in Wath upon Dearne.
Not first time Judge Juan Merchan has encoutered case involving Trump
Sydney Sims, a 27-year-old former basketball teammate of Hale, died in a head-on car crash last August in Nashville
Oscar Pistorius, the South African Paralympic champion who shot and killed his girlfriend a decade ago, has been denied parole after seeking early release from prison.
ReutersA convicted killer sentenced to 14 years in a maximum security prison in Russia got the break of his life when the notorious Wagner Group began recruiting inmates for the war against Ukraine last year—and now free, he’s murdered someone again.Ivan Rossomakhin, 28, is accused of another murder in his native village in the Kirov region less than three years after he was ordered to spend more than a decade behind bars, MediaZona reports. During that time, he managed to avail himself of Wagne
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is seeking the public's help identifying two men in connection to the stabbing death of 55-year-old Francis Este in West Vancouver. Este, who had worked as a urologist according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia, was found with fatal stab wounds in an underground parking lot in the 2100 block of Argyle Avenue on Tuesday, March 21, around 5 p.m. PT. Paramedics treated him at the scene, but he was pronounced dead. Police
Friends Robyn Renee Bodine and Tracie Shoe "were supposed to be" heading back to the airport, but never made it onto their flight, nor was their rental car returned, police said
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse. Prosecutors argue that a man whose DNA was found on the body of a teenage girl who had been missing for days should be convicted of first-degree murder in her death. Closing arguments wrapped up in Peace River, Alta. late Thursday in a Court of King's Bench first-degree murder trial for Jason Alec Tallcree, 37, who is accused of killing a 15-year-old girl in 2020. Tallcree is also charged with one count of sexual interference and one
Five teens charged following allegations of sex crimes at Hamilton school
Lana Clay-Monaghan was shopping at a Target store in Tustin Sunday, when a group of boys put a bucket on her head and film her reaction for social media, police said
The FBI has joined police in investigating at least three alleged hazing incidents against Trent Lehrkamp, 19
The Fox News host trivialized the Jan. 6 riot to a stunning extreme in a follow-up to President Joe Biden's call for an assault weapons ban.
Police in Gatineau, Que., say they've arrested six suspects accused of "hunting" people they thought were pedophiles in recent months. While the Service de police de la Ville de Gatineau offered few details in a French-language news release Thursday, similar movements have seen people create fake online profiles to catch the interest of a target, lure them to a meeting, record the ensuing confrontation and post videos online to publicly shame the suspected predators. Gatineau police issued a new
"Obviously, I'm a Christian, and there are standards that we like to uphold, but none of us do it perfectly," Boebert told Dave Rubin, a podcast host.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of an 82-year-old woman following a burglary at her home.
The bodies of two more migrants who died trying to cross from Canada into the United States, were found Friday, bringing the death toll to eight, including two children, police in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said. The bodies of six people, described as members of two families of Romanian and Indian descent, were found Thursday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River, which forms the Canada-U.S. border. Akwesasne Mohawk Police Chief Shawn Dulude said authorities were still looking for a man, identified as Casey Oakes, 30, who was last seen Wednesday operating a boat that was found next to the bodies.
Police in Maryland thwarted a carjacking attempt last weekend after the thieves failed to use a stick shift.Source: Montgomery County Police Department
Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest, an official said Friday. The Bucharest Court of Appeal ruled in favor of Tate’s appeal, which challenged a judge’s decision last week to extend his arrest a fourth time for 30 days, said Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT. Tate, 36, a British-U.S. citizen who has 5.5 million Twitter followers, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.
A former Met Police officer has claimed Jonathan Rees boasted about a range of criminal activities, including accessing the Queen's medical records.