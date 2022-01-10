Police Spray Crowd as Car Mobbed Leaving Djokovic Lawyers' Offices

Police in Melbourne used an irritant spray against supporters of tennis player Novak Djokovic on January 10, after he left detention following a federal court’s quashing of a decision to cancel his visa.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke was considering the situation, the ABC said.

“Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court determination on a procedural ground, it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke’s discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic’s visa,” a spokesman was quoted by the ABC as saying.

This footage, posted by local journalist Adam Hegarty, shows the scene as police attempted to keep back a crowd surrounding a car that was leaving the offices of the player’s lawyers.

It was unconfirmed if Djokovic was in the car. Credit: Adam Hegarty via Storyful