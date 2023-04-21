Police "split" jail death investigation
Phoenix PD and MCSO made a deal to no interview each other in death investigation.
Phoenix PD and MCSO made a deal to no interview each other in death investigation.
GoFundMe and TwitterThe father of Kaylin Gillis, the 20-year-old New York woman authorities say was shot dead when her SUV pulled into the wrong driveway this weekend, eviscerated his daughter’s accused killer at a press conference Wednesday, saying he hopes the suspect “dies in jail.”The fiery words from Andrew Gillis came just minutes after a judge in Upstate New York ordered 65-year-old Kevin Monahan to be held without bail against his lawyers’ pleas. Prosecutors said additional charges again
Authorities say Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is ‘armed and dangerous’ after incident in North Carolina
Allen Holman of Morrisville pleaded guilty to killing his wife in 1997, telling the judge he’d rather be executed instead of spend the rest of his life in prison.
A 12-year-old boy is facing charges in the wake of a series of alleged sexual assaults that took place on walking trails in the city's east end last year, police say. In a news release issued Thursday, Toronto police said the boy — who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — has been charged with two counts of sexual assault linked to alleged offences from Sept. 6. The boy will not face charges linked to a series of previous assaults, police say, because he was 11 years old at the
Lori Vallow is on trial for the alleged murder of two of her children. Chad Daybell has also been accused and will face trial separately.
The incident occurred before Ms McGee’s tragic trip to Mexico
CALGARY — The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation. In 2019, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in the Saskatchewan crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others. The Canada Border Services Agency recommended last year that Sidhu be handed over to the Immigration and Refugee Board t
As the killer of her boyfriend was about to be sentenced to 55 years in prison Wednesday, Shannon Spies said the plea deal provided no solace. It couldn't bring back Nicholas Eisele, or erase the trauma of being a kidnapping victim. On March 24, 2020, Peter Manfredonia shot Eisele to death in Spies’ apartment in Derby, Connecticut.
Court records in the Maine shooting spree revealed the grisly crime scene discovered by police called to the scene after suspect Joseph Eaton allegedly shot and killed four people, including his parents and their two friends. Mr Eaton has confessed to the killings in Bowdoin, Maine. The victims, who all died of gunshot wounds, include his parents Cynthia Eaton, 62 and David Eaton, 66, and their friends Robert Eger, 72 and Patricia Eger, 62.
Authorities in Dadeville announced the arrest of Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16
A 17-year-old male is now the fifth person charged with attempted murder after a vicious attack on a student at Prince of Wales Collegiate in St. John's last month. The youth — who cannot be named — was arrested on Tuesday. He's accused of being a party to the attack, but not the primary attacker. On top of the attempted murder charge, he's been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and breaching the conditions of an existing youth sentence. The teen appeared by phone from a you
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' new oversight board has discovered another "11th hour agreement" that allows Walt Disney Co to set its own utility rates at its Orlando theme parks, the board's chairman said on Wednesday. A Disney subsidiary, which provides utility services to the central Florida district that includes the Walt Disney World Resort, negotiated an agreement in February to extend its contract through 2032, Chairman Martin Garcia said at a public meeting. Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of violent attacks Montreal police hate crimes investigators have arrested a suspect in connection with two violent incidents in Outremont that targeted members of the Hassidic community. The suspect, a minor, turned himself into police on Thursday, police said. He was released with conditions but will appear in court on May 5. Montreal police earlier released a video and screenshots showing what they said were two hate crimes that took place on January
OTTAWA — Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote — and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending. "I personally, as a mother and wife, look carefully at my credit card bill once a month, and last Sunday I said to the kids, 'You're older now. You don't watch Disney anymore. Let's cut that Disney Plus subscription,'" Freeland told Global News in an interview that aired on Nov. 6. She went on to say: "I believe that I need t
Asim Hasan had claimed he did not intend to seriously harm Aaisha Hasan when he stabbed her 36 times at the family home in east London.
Inmate Cheri Akil, 39, who was in the custody of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, is charged with murder, jail records show.
The controversial influencer is currently on house arrest on suspicioun of organised crime and human trafficking
A sixth person has been arrested and is now facing charges in connection with a 2021 attack on missing woman Elnaz Hajtamiri in Richmond Hill, York Regional Police say. In a news release issued Thursday, police said that last Friday, 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh was arrested in British Columbia and charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence. He was transported back to York Region and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, police say. A Canada-wide warrant r
Andrew Lester, 84, is accused of shooting Ralph Yarl after he mistakenly rang the wrong doorbell.
BURNABY, B.C. — A Vancouver police officer told a British Columbia coroner's jury that he punched Myles Gray in the head as hard as he could several times because he didn't think anything else would work to subdue the man, other than shooting him. Const. Kory Folkestad testified on the third day of the inquest into Gray's death nearly eight years ago following a beating by several officers that left him with injuries including a fractured eye socket, a crushed voice box and a ruptured testicle.