Police: Shooting at Timonium Sky Zone leaves one person injured

A man was shot at the Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Timonium early Saturday evening. Baltimore County Police detective Anthony Shelton said he wanted the public to know that there is not a threat to this community, and it is believed to have been an isolated incident. At this time, details about the actual shooting are limited. According to police, an adult man was shot multiple times in the upper body just steps inside of the Sky Zone. He was taken to the hospital and at last check is in serious condition. Police said one person has been detained but have not determined if that person is the suspected shooter. However, Shelton did tell us that person was detained in another location, not disclosing exactly the suspect was found due to the ongoing investigation.