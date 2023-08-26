Police provide update after shooting at high school football game in Choctaw
Police provide update after shooting at high school football game in Choctaw
Police provide update after shooting at high school football game in Choctaw
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
Khabib Nurmagomedov barely absorbed a clean shot throughout his career, but there was one he remembers who got him good.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
Getting Auston Matthews signed to a four-year extension helped the Maple Leafs understand how they'll allocate their resources going forward.
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him. A person familiar with the situation said the Cowboys will send a midround pick to San Francisco for a player drafted third overall in 2021. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. ESPN first reported the trade. Lance had lost the competition to San Darnold to be the backup
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
Just three years ago, Jack Draper considered giving up his promising tennis career aged 18 to work as a groundskeeper at the school his mother works at.
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
Israel Adesanya scored one of the most devastating knockout of 2023 thus far when he regained gold from Alex Pereira.
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
A three-game series between the two worst teams in Major League Baseball drew fewer fans than an average Miami Marlins game.
Morikawa followed his 61 with another clean card for a 6-under 64 on Friday in the Tour Championship, giving him the lowest 36-hole score at East Lake and a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup finale. “Sometimes just being out there when you don’t realize that you’re out there for that long of a period, but you find one thing that you hope works,” said Morikawa, winless since the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai at the end of 2021. Scores can look inflated at the Tour Championship because players start at various points under par depending on the FedEx Cup position.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
Nick Bosa, 25, is coming off of a season in which he led the league in sacks with 18.5 and won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.
R Praggnanandhaa lost the World Cup, but experts say he remains an inspirational figure in Indian chess.
Following a four-week summer shutdown, Formula One fires up this weekend at Verstappen’s home round in the Netherlands.