Police shoot, kill man who rammed SUV into Leicester station, authorities say
The district attorney says the suspect pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers before he was fatally shot by police.
CHICAGO — Tyler Anderson pitched eight solid innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates held on in the ninth, beating the Cubs 6-5 Sunday and ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. Wilmer Difo had three hits and drove in three runs as the Pirates won for just the third time in their last 20 games at Wrigley Field. Held to two runs and four hits by Anderson (3-3), the Cubs made it close in the ninth. Reliever Kyle Crick hit Anthony Rizzo with a pitch and walked Kris Bryant before getting David Bote on a flyout. Richard Rodríguez took over and gave up an RBI single to Joc Pederson singled with two outs that made it 6-3. Ildemaro Vargas hit a two-run double, but Rodriguez retired pinch-hitter Javier Báez on a grounder to end it for his sixth save. Kyle Hendricks (2-4) allowed six runs — four earned — and nine hits in five innings. Todd Frazier and Kevin Newman had two hits apiece for the Pirates, who scored their highest run total in nine games. Anderson struck out six and walked one to beat the Cubs for the first time in three starts this season. He retired his final 13 batters. Pederson had three hits for the Cubs, who were trying for their first undefeated homestand of at least six games since August 2015, when they beat San Francisco in four games and Milwaukee in three. The Pirates scored four times in the first. Jacob Stallings had an RBI grounder with the bases loaded, Difo hit a two-run single off Hendricks and Vargas made a throwing error from shortstop. Difo added an RBI triple and another run scored on third baseman Matt Duffy’s error for a 6-1 lead in the third. Hendricks threw a seven-inning complete game win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in his last start. TRAINER’S ROOM Pirates: INF Colin Moran (left groin strain) went on the 10-day injured list after he exited Saturday’s game against the Cubs in the first. He was injured after he caught a liner and dived to first base trying to complete a double play. … OF Bryan Reynolds (lower body soreness) was out for rest. Cubs: OF Jake Marisnick (right hamstring strain) exited Sunday’s game in the first inning after he was injured attempting to field a single. … SS Báez (stiff back) was out of the starting lineup for rest after he left Saturday’s game after the seventh inning. He pinch hit in the ninth. … RHP Jake Arrieta (right thumb) is expected to be ready for next weekend’s series at Detroit, manager David Ross said. Arrieta threw a bullpen Saturday and will throw another this week in Cleveland. UP NEXT Pirates: RHP Mitch Keller (2-3, 6.29 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday to open a three-game home series against Cincinnati and RHP Tyler Mahle (1-1, 3.23). Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (1-2, 4.50) is expected to start Tuesday at Cleveland to begin a two-game series after Monday’s off day. RHP Shane Bieber (3-2, 2.98) will pitch for the Indians. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Sarah Trotto, The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Jose Altuve added a solo homer for the Astros to help them win the series 2-1. Tucker’s homer highlighted a four-run fourth inning that extended the lead to 7-0. Rowdy Tellez sent a 69-mph curveball from Zack Greinke into the second deck in right field with no outs in the fifth for the first of five straight hits for the Blue Jays. Reese McGuire and Marcus Semien followed with singles before a double to centre field by Bo Bichette scored them both to cut the lead to 7-3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single to get the Blue Jays within 3 and chase Greinke. Bryan Abreu (2-1) took over and retired the next three batters for the win as Houston’s bullpen allowed just two singles the rest of the way to secure the victory. Ryan Pressly struck out two in the ninth for his sixth save. Blue Jays starter rookie Nate Pearson (0-1) allowed four hits and was done in by a career-high five walks in his first start this season and the fifth of his MLB career. The organization’s top prospect, Pearson gave up three runs in just 2 1/3 innings. Pearson walked Tucker and Robel Garcia with no outs in the second before Altuve singled to load the bases with two outs. Michael Brantley drew a walk to put Houston up 1-0. There was one out in the third when Pearson walked Yuli Gurriel. Tucker followed with a triple to the corner of right field that made it 2-0. Garcia then singled on a grounder to right field to send another run home and chase Pearson. Altuve opened Houston’s fourth with an opposite field shot off Joel Payamps to the seats in right field to make it 4-0. There were two on and two out in the inning when Tucker homered to the second deck in right field. Greinke yielded nine hits and four runs without a walk in four-plus innings. TRAINER’S ROOM Blue Jays: Reliever Rafael Dolis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right calf on Sunday, retroactive to Saturday. Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi, who has been out since April 25 with a strained muscle in his throwing arm, threw 40 pitches in two simulated innings on Saturday and will throw live batting practice soon before going on a rehabilitation assignment. ... RHP Enoli Paredes (right side soreness) made his second rehabilitation appearance for Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday night, striking out five in two scoreless innings. UP NEXT Blue Jays: Toronto is off on Monday and hasn’t announced its rotation for a three-game series at Atlanta which starts on Tuesday night. Astros: Right-hander Luis García will start for Houston on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
MILAN — Juventus lost 3-0 at home to AC Milan on Sunday and dropped to fifth to leave its chances of qualifying for the Champions League in peril, on the same weekend that Juventus insisted on forging ahead with a European Super League competition that would guarantee it a spot among elite clubs. Juventus, which had its nine-year grip on the Serie A title ended by Inter Milan last weekend, slipped out of the Champions League qualifying positions. It is a point behind fourth-place Napoli, with three rounds remaining in the Italian league. The Bianconeri, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, stepped up criticism of UEFA on Saturday, denouncing “threats” for their refusal to back down on the prospect of a breakaway competition. The other nine clubs who formed the ill-fated Super League three weeks ago accepted a settlement on Friday to be fined by UEFA and stay within the open Champions League structure. Milan was one of those clubs and the win boosted its chances of getting back into the Champions League as the Rossoneri moved level on points with second-place Atalanta, which earlier won 5-2 at Parma. The match in Turin was a direct fight for a top four finish, with both Milan and Juve locked on the same number of points. With Atalanta and Napoli already having won this weekend, the pressure was on the teams in what was being billed as a Champions League playoff. And it was Milan which broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time. Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny failed to properly punch clear a free kick and Brahim Diaz was able to control and cut inside before curling the ball into the top right corner. Milan could have doubled its lead 13 minutes into the second half when it was awarded a penalty for a handball by Giorgio Chiellini. But Szczesny made up for his earlier error by saving Franck Kessié’s spot kick. Szczesny was left with no chance in the 78th minute when Ante Rebic unleashed a powerful 25-yard strike into the top right corner. And Milan sealed the result four minutes later when Fikayo Tomori headed in a free kick for his first goal for Milan since joining on loan from Chelsea in January. The defender’s goal also means Milan has the better head-to-head record over Juventus -- after losing the first match between the teams 3-1. That is the first tiebreaker if the teams are level on points at the end of the season. SUPER SUBS Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s halftime changes had an immediate impact against already-relegated Parma. Matteo Pessina doubled Atalanta’s lead shortly after coming on and fellow substitute Luis Muriel scored twice. Another substitute, Aleksei Miranchuk, scored Atalanta’s final goal. Ruslan Malinovskyi had opened the scoring in the 12th minute. RELEGATION FIGHT Cagliari took a potentially decisive step towards safety with a 3-1 win at Benevento, pushing its opponent closer to a swift return to Serie B. Cagliari moved four points above Benevento and the final relegation spot. Torino is level on points with Cagliari, having played a match less, after drawing 1-1 at Hellas Verona. Genoa is only five points above the drop after losing 2-1 at home to Sassuolo. Elsewhere, Roma crushed bottom club Crotone 5-0. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Daniella Matar, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Winners of five straight, the New York Mets have a big test brewing: Jacob deGrom is getting an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from an injury to a similar area, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday. DeGrom (3-2) was perfect through four innings but laboured in the fifth, then called for trainer Brian Chicklo after throwing two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth. DeGrom exited and went straight to the clubhouse. “No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That's what he told our trainer.” DeGrom was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat issue. Rojas said the side tightness — centred around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue. Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings. New York expected to have results of the MRI by Sunday night. “I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what's next,” Rojas said. The right-hander threw 68 pitches over five innings, allowing a run with six strikeouts, a hit and three walks. DeGrom walked three during a 29-pitch fifth inning, just the second time in his career he’s done that. His previous three-walk inning was May 13, 2018, at Philadelphia. He was pulled after one inning in that game, his first back from the injured list. Right-hander Miguel Castro relieved deGrom with New York ahead 2-1. He hit a batter and walked another before completing a scoreless inning. Jacob Barnes worked a perfect seventh before allowing Asdrúbal Cabrera's solo homer in the eighth, and Edwin Díaz got five outs for his fifth save. It was Díaz's second career five-out save and first with the Mets of more than three. He stranded Nick Ahmed in the ninth after catcher James McCann, third baseman Jonathan Villar and Díaz let Ahmed's popup fall between them for a single. “The plan of attack, the mentality always stays the same, no matter when I come into the game,” said Díaz, who is throwing harder this season after adding 10 pounds in the off-season. Michael Conforto had two hits, an RBI and a superb catch against the right-field wall, and New York improved to 16-13 — again achieving its season best at three games over .500. The Mets matched their longest winning streak since August 2019. They also beat the Diamondbacks for the 10th straight time at Citi Field. Arizona has lost six in a row overall and totalled just eight runs during this three-game sweep in Queens. Rookie right-hander Riley Smith (1-2) allowed two runs, four hits and a walk in four innings, striking out one. DeGrom played catch several times last week after being scratched Tuesday and felt confident he was ready to return. He reached 100 mph twice in the first inning but didn't look entirely comfortable, shaking out his arm behind the mound at one point. Still, he opened with four perfect innings for the first time since retiring 15 straight to start against San Diego on June 1, 2015, per MLB.com. His rocky fifth began with a free pass to David Peralta, and Stephen Vogt followed with a long double. Center fielder Kevin Pillar and Conforto both dived for Vogt's drive on the warning track but came up short. Pillar's face clipped Conforto's left cleat on the play, and Pillar appeared to be bleeding on the side of his head while he was checked by a trainer. He remained in the game. DeGrom walked Eduardo Escobar to load the bases with no outs and fell behind Ahmed before inducing a 4-3 double play that cut New York's lead to 2-1. He walked Daulton Varsho, then struck out pinch-hitter Christian Walker. The Mets do-it-all ace also helped build the lead. DeGrom placed a perfect bunt single down the third-base line during a two-run third inning, his seventh hit in six games. The former college shortstop is batting .467 this season. DeGrom scored on Conforto's two-out single, and Francisco Lindor also lofted an RBI sacrifice fly in the inning. The Mets got their third run on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika's bases-loaded walk against J.B. Bukauskas as light rain began in the sixth. Dominic Smith added an RBI single in the seventh. BIG LEAP Conforto made a stellar play for the final out of the second, leaping at the warning track for Escobar’s fly. He caught it at the apex of his jump, then crashed back-first into the chain-link right-field fence. SWEET 16 Barnes survived a 16-pitch at-bat against Pavin Smith in the eighth inning, the longest plate appearance in the majors this season. Smith fouled 11 pitches before striking out looking at a fastball. TOSSED Escobar was ejected by plate umpire Manny Gonzalez after striking out swinging in the seventh. Manager Torey Lovullo came out to argue and was also booted by Gonzalez. TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: OF Ketel Marte (right hamstring) is expected to workout at Chase Field on Monday or Tuesday to determine next steps in his recovery. He's been running and taking batting practice and could begin a rehab assignment soon. Mets: RHP Drew Smith was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, and RHP Trevor Hildenberger was optioned. UP NEXT Diamondbacks: Arizona opens a home series Monday against Miami with RHP Luke Weaver (1-3, 6.07) on the hill. The Marlins hadn't announced a starter. Mets: Get Monday off before hosting Baltimore to open a two-game series. New York RHP Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.12) faces Orioles LHP John Means (4-0, 1.37), who will be pitching on five days' rest following his no-hitter against Seattle last week. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Coach Rick Tocchet won't return for a fifth season with the Arizona Coyotes, the team announced Sunday, saying the sides “mutually agreed to part ways.” The move comes after the Coyotes missed the playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons. “After meeting with Rick, we have agreed that a coaching change is in the best interest of the club,” general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. “This was a very difficult decision, but we believe that it is time for a new direction and new leadership. Rick is a very good coach and an incredible person, and we sincerely appreciate all his hard work and dedication to the Coyotes the past four years." The Coyotes reached the post-season last year when the format was rejiggered due to the coronavirus pandemic and beat Nashville in four games before losing to Colorado in five. Arizona was in playoff position heading into the final month of the 2020-21 season, holding the fourth spot in the West Division before losing 12 of 15 games to get eliminated. The Coyotes closed a 24-26-6 season with a pair of wins over San Jose to finish three points behind St. Louis for the West's final playoff spot. “It’s been an honour to coach the Coyotes the past four seasons,” Tocchet said. “I have great respect and admiration for all the players I coached in Arizona, along with my coaching staff, the medical staff, the equipment managers, the PR staff and the team services staff. They are the best in the NHL, and I appreciate all their help and hard work." The 57-year-old Tocchet was hired in 2017 to guide a middling team that hadn't been to the playoffs since the 2012 Western Conference Finals. Arizona was hit hard by injuries during Tocchet's tenure, particularly by goalies Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, and repeatedly came up just short of the playoffs. The Coyotes made playoff pushes in Tocchet's first two seasons and got into the post-season last year when the NHL expanded the field in the pandemic “bubble” environment. Tocchet, who played 18 NHL seasons and previously coached at Tampa Bay, went 125-131-34 at Arizona. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL John Marshall, The Associated Press
