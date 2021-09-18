Police Seen Near DC's Union Square Ahead of 'Justice for J6' Rally

Police were organizing close to the US Capitol on Saturday, September 8, ahead of a planned rally at Union Square in support of those charged in connection with the Capitol riot of January 6.

The ‘Justice for J6’ rally was one of several organized for September 18 around the United States by Look Ahead America on September 18 and the following weekend. The group said the rallies were against what it called the “tyrannical and inhumane treatment” of the “political prisoners” arrested or charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

Footage from Brendan Gutenschwager shows police officers and vehicles by Union Square on Saturday morning.

Authorities had already reinstalled security fencing around government buildings in anticipation of violence. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful