Police seek 30-plus suspects in massive check fraud scheme in Iowa
Teacher suffered wounds to hand and chest
A Toronto dentist has had his licence to practise revoked by the provincial regulator, who found he committed professional misconduct after he loaned money to one patient and got into a two-year extramarital affair and had a child with another. The Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario found Amir Haydarian to be guilty of "disgraceful, dishonourable, unprofessional or unethical conduct" and sexual abuse of a patient in a penalty hearing on Monday. The disciplinary panel ordered Haydarian's
‘Not a bad traffic stop,’ cops said
One person is dead and two others are injured after a "very brazen daytime shooting" in a parking garage at Fairview Mall on Monday, Toronto police say. Duty Insp. Mike Hayles, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said officers were called to the mall shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The scene is a large commercial plaza at 1800 Sheppard Avenue East, he said. All three victims suffered gunshot wounds. Police responded with Toronto paramedics, and when they arrived, they f
NCAA hockey player Carson Briere was caught on video launching a double amputee’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar earlier this month.
The actor tackled his attacker before another group of men jumped in to help
Stephen Smith was found dead in the middle of a road in Hampton County in 2015 and his family now plans to exhume his body for an independent autopsy
The cousin of a woman whose body was found in a freezer a year after she was first reported missing has claimed the Met still hasn’t apologised for failing to take the disappearance seriously.
In the letter, Sandy Smith said an individual had come forward to the family claiming to have witnessed Stephen being beaten to death with a baseball bat
Fulton County prosecutors leading the criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia are now looking to question one of Trump's attorneys as part of the probe, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Prosecutors in District Attorney Fani Willis' office have requested an interview with Trump's attorney Christina Bobb, according to multiple sources. It is not clear what information prosecutors hope to gain from Bobb, whose role in Trump's handling of classified documents is also being examined by special prosecutor Jack Smith.
The second of three former correctional officers sentenced in the fatal beating of a state inmate received a 20-year prison term Monday, the same as a co-conspirator despite a judge's declaration he could have stopped the attack as the senior officer. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough sentenced Todd Sheffler, a 54-year-old former correctional lieutenant, on two federal civil rights violations and various other counts for the attempted cover up of the brutal beating of Larry Earvin on May 17, 2018. Sheffler's lawyers had asked for 2 1/2 years for the beating of Earvin, 65, as the prisoner was being transferred to a segregation unit at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling.
A Missouri locksmith is charged with four counts related to entering the Capitol on January 6. He argues that even though he entered the Capitol, he did nothing wrong.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are attacking a special grand jury and prosecutors who investigated him in Georgia, asking a state court to throw out its report and all testimony from the inquiry and bar Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from continuing to investigate or prosecute Trump. Lawyers Jennifer Little and Drew Findling wrote in the Monday filing that the special grand jury “involved a constant lack of clarity as to the law, inconsistent applications of basic constitutional protections for individuals being brought before it, and a prosecutor’s office that was found to have an actual conflict, yet continued to pursue the investigation.” Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for Willis, said the prosecutor would answer the claims in court, but declined further comment.
A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after failing his driving test and "driving erratically," nearly hitting four pedestrians in Guelph, police say. The Guelph Police Service said officers were called to a plaza in the area of Woodlawn Road West just after 4 p.m. Monday. That's where police say a 36-year-old man became "irate" after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff. He then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot, they say. "He attempted to dri
Investigators have zeroed in on the grandson of a slain 82-year-old woman as the suspect in a homicide investigation dating back to last year. But they are still waiting for key evidence — vials of the suspect's blood — to come back from the RCMP forensic lab. Those details are spelled out in court documents obtained by CBC News — a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary application to keep items seized as part of the homicide investigation. The RNC said it believes Brandon Tobin, 28, killed his grandm
Crystal Hendrix, 27, was eight months pregnant when she went missing in April 2013.
Four elk died after the shooting, wildlife officials said.
Carson Briere was filmed pushing a double amputee's wheelchair down the stairs at a bar. Police have charged him with criminal mischief.
Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested a veteran pro-democracy politician who was granted bail last August for medical treatment after spending more than a year in detention on a subversion charge. Albert Ho, 71, once led the city's largest opposition group, the Democratic Party, and is a lawyer who runs his own law firm. The national security department of the police force has arrested a 71-year-old man for perverting the course of public justice, police said in a statement.