Police secure condemned apartment building weeks after triple murder
Highland Park police stepped in Thursday to secure an abandoned apartment building where three men were found murdered.
Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020
Timothy W. Bliefnick's answer to the survey question "What’s the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?" drew gasps from the audience.
A man who murdered his niece and dumped her body on wasteland has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail for the "dreadful attack", however the judge at Bradford crown court refused to describe the crime as an "honour-killing". Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year. Ms Begum, "an intelligent young woman of real spirit and courage" according to Mr Justice Garnham, had been living with another of her uncles and her grandmother under a forced marriage protection order.
The killings of two Edmonton police officers who were shot in the line of duty Thursday is a horrific tragedy, says the chief of the Edmonton Police Service. Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were killed while responding to what police described as a family dispute at an apartment complex in the city's northwest. The young male suspect who shot the officers is dead. A woman was also taken from the scene with serious injuries. Police would not confirm the age of the suspect or
A second hiker from a group of three that went missing in a canyon near the Utah-Arizona border has been found dead, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office told local media on Wednesday, March 15.Footage from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a helicopter rescue on Monday, in which the only surviving hiker of the group was lifted to safety from Buckskin Gulch, where investigators believed they were caught in a flash flood.Local media, citing the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, reported that the group of three had gone missing on Monday.One of the dead was found at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, local news said. The third and final member of the group was found dead on Wednesday, according to KTVH.Buckskin Gulch, where the the live hiker was rescued, is the longest and deepest slot canyon in the southwest. Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety via Storyful
Lawrence Paul Anderson, 44, was jailed for the 2021 murders of Andrea Blankenship, 41, Leon Pye, 67, and Kaeos Yates, four
Maria del Carmen Lopez, 63, was kidnapped from her home in Pueblo Nuevo in the Mexican state of Colima on Feb. 9, the FBI said. She has family in Southern California.
El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.
Rasheem Carter, a Black man from Mississippi who went missing late last year after claiming he was being targeted by white men in his community, was found dead with his head severed from his body, according to a recently released independent autopsy. Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston told ABC News the department stands behind its earlier determination that no foul play was involved in Carter's death. "Nothing is being swept under the rug," Houston said.
Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.
"There's one event that tells it all," Haitian businessman Marco Larosilière told CBC News from his home in Port-au-Prince. "Last week, the general inspector of the national police was kidnapped with his son in front of his school." If a high-ranking official of the national police is not safe, said Larosilière, "what about the rest of the population?" "It's unbearable," he added. "You feel that every day, the situation is getting worse and worse. And you're thinking it can't be worse. And the n
Mexican authorities have arrested a 14-year-old boy nicknamed “El Chapito” for the drug-related killing of eight people near Mexico City, the federal Public Safety Department said Thursday. The boy allegedly rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a family in the low-income Mexico City suburb of Chimalhuacan. The motive in the killings has not been made public, but drug gangs in Mexico frequently dabble in kidnapping and contract killing.
Someone broke into multiple helicopters at the airport early Wednesday.
Catlin Wade Goodwill walked out of court a free man on Thursday after being found not guilty in the 2017 death of his infant son, Keenan Spencer. Goodwill burst into tears as Justice Keith Kilback handed down his decision at Regina's Court of King's Bench. Kilback determined that in a case largely based around circumstantial evidence, he was left with reasonable doubt about the three-month-old's cause of death as a result of testimony from defence witness neuropathologist Dr. Roland Auer. Rather
The dispute between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman appeared to be about his home and money until she made a vague sexual harassment claim.
TORONTO — Multiple murderer Dellen Millard said he was cast as the "perfect villain" in Tim Bosma's murder, asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father. Millard is representing himself before the Ontario Court of Appeal as he appeals his conviction for murdering Bosma. He told the court the arguments brought against him by prosecutors and his co-convicted during the 2016 trial played to the jury's emotions, re
A prosecutor in Mexico said Thursday there is evidence that some of the six women who went missing on March 7 have been found dead. Carlos Zamarripa, the head prosecutor of the violence-plagued state of Guanajuato, said that “unfortunately we have found signs that some of them were killed.” The women, who may have been traveling together, disappeared on the outskirts of the city of Celaya in Guanajuato.
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman who police believe was "targeted because of her Muslim faith" on a Toronto subway train last week. In a release, police say the 47-year-old was arrested and charged Thursday with obsession of a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon. "Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information leading to his arrest," police said. According to police, the woman was on Line 1 heading southbound from Vaughan Metropolita
Calgary police say they have arrested a man near a drag storytime event at a library in the city's southwest Wednesday afternoon. Police told CBC News a man was arrested for a breach of bail conditions, but did not confirm his name. A social media video posted by Rebel News shows Derek Reimer being arrested in a parking lot near the Signal Hill Library. Reimer was previously arrested and charged with hate-motivated offences following a Feb. 25 altercation at a library storytime drag event. Reime
A former construction contractor was sentenced to 20 months in jail for theft and fraud on Wednesday, after a lengthy proceeding in provincial court in Charlottetown. Colton Chaulk, 28, was also ordered to repay thousands of dollars he had taken from a number of Prince Edward Island clients for work he didn't end up doing. In January, Chaulk pleaded guilty to three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of use of a false document. Crown prosecutor Lisa Goulden said the case strikes a chord w