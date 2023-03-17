Police secure condemned apartment building weeks after triple murder

Storyful

A second hiker from a group of three that went missing in a canyon near the Utah-Arizona border has been found dead, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office told local media on Wednesday, March 15.Footage from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a helicopter rescue on Monday, in which the only surviving hiker of the group was lifted to safety from Buckskin Gulch, where investigators believed they were caught in a flash flood.Local media, citing the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, reported that the group of three had gone missing on Monday.One of the dead was found at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, local news said. The third and final member of the group was found dead on Wednesday, according to KTVH.Buckskin Gulch, where the the live hiker was rescued, is the longest and deepest slot canyon in the southwest. Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety via Storyful