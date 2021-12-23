Police searching for suspect in shooting at Parkview Terrace Apartments

CBC

A Calgary hockey tournament that hosts teams from Canada, the U.S. and Europe has been cancelled. The Mac's U18AAA Tournament, which was scheduled for Monday, has been cancelled for the second year in a row. The 2021 tournament was expected to be the biggest yet, with 30 teams on the roster. Organizers say there were several reasons for the cancellation including advice from the provincial government, teams that weren't able to attend, volunteers pulling out due to COVID-19 safety concerns and t