Police searching for suspect involved in barricade situation in Cockeysville

Durham Regional Police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home on the weekend, and say the woman was pregnant. The pair have been identified as Aram Kamel, 28, and Rafad Alzubaidy, 26, who was expecting a child. Kamel formerly went by the name of Aram Al- Kamisi. In a news release on Tuesday, police said homicide detectives are investigating. "There is no suspect information currently available; however, at this time this appears to be an isolated incide