Police search for suspect after 4 shot at high school football game in Choctaw
Police search for suspect after 4 shot at high school football game in Choctaw
Police search for suspect after 4 shot at high school football game in Choctaw
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s been a dizzying week in Fulton County Superior Court.As Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case surrendered to jail and negotiated bonds, at least eight of them also filed what became a flurry of legal motions, arguing for their cases to be delayed, moved, or expedited.But former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has some advice for all 18 co-defendants: make a
The “sweet girl” headed right toward an officer, authorities in Wisconsin said.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is seeking to become the first state to execute a prisoner by making him breathe pure nitrogen. The Alabama attorney general’s office on Friday asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date for death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58. The court filing indicated Alabama plans to put him to death by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method that is authorized in three states but has never been used. Nitrogen hypoxia is caused by forcing the inmate to breathe
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
The family, including Jason Dunham, 46, his wife Melissa, 42, and their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9, were found Thursday night.
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the random attack, officials said.
How it went down at Papa Bee’s.
Authorities said the children had to be cut out of their seat belts.
The father went through her phone while she was sleeping, police said.
RCMP officers have arrested a man who managed to elude them for nearly a month. In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, the RCMP said they had arrested Tony Farrell, 36, at a home on Ville Marie Drive in Marystown. The post came nearly three hours after police had tweeted about an increased police presence in the town. The hunt for Farrell began July 19, when police issued an arrest warrant in relation to several charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop for police, posse
Police say a woman abandoned her dog at a short-term parking lot at Pittsburgh International Airport and boarded her flight to a Mexican resort.
A judge will sentence a 60-year-old man next month for ramming an SUV with children and pregnant women off the road at high speed, then approaching the victims with a chainsaw.The incident happened last summer in eastern New Brunswick.Michael Gordon Augustine of Elsipogtog First Nation was in Moncton provincial court Thursday for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty earlier this year to four charges of uttering death threats, dangerous driving causing harm and assault with a weapon.Augusti
The Washington Post reports that Harrison Floyd was charged after allegedly threatening two FBI agents who attempted to serve him a subpoena
The man also admitted to committing statutory rape against a 13-year-old girl in Indiana several years ago.
Thomas Phillips, 34, used the n-word in a series of WhatsApps to his former partner, who is a serving police officer.
A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a shooting in Toronto's west end on Thursday evening, police say.Toronto police were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West at Northcliffe Boulevard at about 7:35 p.m.Paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but was pronounced dead soon after.The woman was also taken a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition.Police say the suspect fled on foot and a firearm was recovered. No description has
Khabib Nurmagomedov barely absorbed a clean shot throughout his career, but there was one he remembers who got him good.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do without her.”
A 39-year-old man remains in police custody after three arrests were made.
Glyn Razzell, 64, was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife, Linda, 41, in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison.