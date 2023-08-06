Police search for inmate who escaped Eastern Ohio Correction Center
The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate who was being held at Eastern Ohio Correction Center.
The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate who was being held at Eastern Ohio Correction Center.
'Name Your Price' event encourages potential dog owners to consider adopting at cheap price
In a statement shared with Sky News, the young woman said the men shouted "if you don't take your clothes off, we will burn you alive". In an interview with Sky News, her mother wept, saying "my daughter is mentally not stable, she's finding it difficult to cope, no words can express her condition". There is no closure for Theim and Thang Piang, parents of 21-year-old university student Hanglalmuan Vaiphei.
The teen’s older brother was “hysterical” at the scene, police said.
Police were called to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end on Saturday morning.
The former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins is said to have been taken to hospital after being stabbed.
Court documents say Rodney Mervyn Nichols, 81, confessed because he ‘had to come clean.’
Roby Johnson allegedly used hidden cameras to capture his estranged wife Melody Felicano Johnson’s scheme
HOUSTON (AP) — Renowned opera singer David Daniels and his husband have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting another singer in Houston. Daniels, 57, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Scott Walters, 40, entered the pleas Friday after a jury was assembled for the trial of the pair on first-degree felony charges of aggravated sexual assault. Both pleaded guilty to sexual assault of an adult, a second-degree felony, and were sentenced to eight years' probation and required to register as sex offenders. D
The Ryanair flight was en route to the Canary Islands but had to land in Portugal after two passengers began fighting.
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police at Clinton Park in East Vancouver on Saturday morning.The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement that they were called to the park — at the intersection of Grant Street and Penticton Street in the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood — at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.Const. Tania Visintin said a 911 caller had reported gunshots being fired near the playground.When police arrived, according to Visintin, they found the man carrying a firearm."Shots
A woman who ordered food from Doordash says the driver returned to her house days later, tried to rape her, and bit off her fingertips.
The man was part of a 10-person hunting group that collectively killed 258 protected birds.
A white Mississippi police officer enlisted the help of the "Goon Squad" to attack two Black men after a white neighbor complained about them.
NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old high school student on a hate-motivated murder charge in the fatal stabbing of a professional dancer during an altercation between two groups of friends at a New York City gas station last weekend. Police took the teenager into custody Friday in connection with the killing of the 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley, who was gay. Authorities declined to release the defendant's name. “Parents lost a child, a child, to something that was clearly a hate crime
Thieves stole over $44 million in retail cargo in Q2 of 2023, pilfering an average shipment value of $260,703, according to statistics from CargoNet.
“They were shocked when several police officers answered the door instead of the young girl they were expecting,” police said.
The Justice Department has asked a federal judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington to step in after he released a post online that appeared to promise revenge on anyone who goes after him. Prosecutors on Friday requested that U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan issue a protective order concerning evidence in the case, a day after Trump pleaded not guilty to charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss and block the peaceful transition of power. The order, different from a “gag order,” would limit what information Trump and his legal team could share publicly about the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said another arrest was coming
A trainee police officer chasing a burglary suspect wept in court as she recalled the moment the man turned towards her in a back alley in Nottingham and she saw a black object in his right hand. “Stay where you are,” she shouted. “Stop, don’t shoot!”
TORONTO — Violence erupted at a festival for Toronto's Eritrean community on Saturday as participants clashed with demonstrators in exchanges that sent at least nine people to hospital. City police ultimately deployed the riot squad to Earlscourt Park in the city's west end, where Festival Eritrea descended into chaos almost from the start. Skirmishes first broke out at around 10 a.m. and tensions continued throughout the day. Protesters, Eritrean themselves, said they showed up to demonstrate a