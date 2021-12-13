Police search for hit-and-run driver after child hospitalized

The Canadian Press

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had their hearts broken at home. After forcing overtime in a see-saw game, the Ticats were beaten 33-25 in overtime before a Tim Hortons Field record crowd of 26,324 on a windy night. Hamilton lost a quarterback, fought back and then fought back again. To no avail. Hamilton coach Orlondo Steinauer said "for once" he was lost for words in the aftermath as he met with his team in the locker-room. "We all just kind of sat there, to be honest with you," he said. "I