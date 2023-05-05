Police said the teen was arrested in connection to a robbery from late last year.
Could the Dutton ranch shut down for good? Various reports are emerging that "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner might be on the verge of breaking up with Taylor Sheridan's hit Western series and a lynchpin of Paramount's TV and streaming ambitions.
The main instigator involved in an unprecedented case of wife-sharing rape incidents was sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.
Gloria Satterfield died in February 2018 following a mysterious trip and fall at the Murdaugh family home – three years before Murdaugh murdered his wife and son at the property
Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was kidnapped by a babysitter in 1971.
REUTERS/Igor RussakA young man and woman from Russia’s Krasnodar region were brutally killed on their way home from work by a trio of former prison inmates that reportedly includes a violent criminal freed by the notorious Wagner Group to fight in the war against Ukraine.Demyan Kevorkyan would be at least the third ex-Wagner inmate in less than two months to be accused of committing murder after receiving a pardon from the group and returning home.Russia’s Investigative Committee announced Wedne
A Toronto Police Service constable will be fired or must resign in seven days after being found guilty of eight counts of misconduct, according to a police tribunal decision Tuesday. The ruling by Robin D. McElary-Downer, a retired deputy chief with the South Simcoe Police Service, in the Toronto Police Service disciplinary hearing was related to Const. Firouzeh Zarabi-Majd's tweets alleging of racism and sexual harassment inside the service, her refusal to leave the property of another officer
Four Proud Boys members, including the former leader, were found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Thursday for their role in the Capitol riot.
Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, after being on run since Friday night
The victim’s body was found in north Phoenix desert the day after she went out to exercise
(Bloomberg) -- The only witness for the defense in the trial of New York writer E. Jean Carroll’s rape and defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump is ill and can’t testify, the former president’s lawyer told the judge.Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Denies Ukraine Sent Drones to Hit Putin, KremlinTD, First Horizon End $13 Billion Merger as Regulators StallChina Takes the Yuan Global in Bid to Repel a Weaponized DollarPacWest Is Weighing Strategic Options, Including Possible SaleBank Drama Rage
Teresa Magueyal is the latest from a group of mothers searching for missing children to be murdered.
Britannia neighbourhood residents are calling for authorities to step in to dismantle what they say is a violent, dangerous "fight club" that has taken hold in a community park. Last weekend, dozens of teens summoned by promotions on social media took over Britannia Beach with fireworks, alcohol and unsanctioned boxing, residents say. The violence spilled off the beach with a group attacking and hospitalizing a 16-year-old boy, according to Ottawa paramedics. His injuries are not considered life
A shooting, allegedly over a Tesla charging station, injured one person at the Edgewater Public Market Wednesday morning. According to the Edgewater Police Department, the shooting started as a fight between two Tesla drivers over the charging station in the 5500 block of W 20th avenue, in the market's parking lot. Limited information was immediately available, but the person was shot shortly before 10 a.m. and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Sgt. Bob Brink, Edgewater Police Department spokesperson told Denver7.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Handout/Jacksonville Beach PoliceThe husband of Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife could be sentenced to death in the slain Microsoft executive's brazen 2022 murder, Florida prosecutors announced on Wednesday.In a pretrial hearing in Duval County Court, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty against Mario Fernandez Saldana, who is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with Bridegan’s February 2022
The verdict bookends one of the government’s highest-profile cases against leaders of two extremist groups that flooded D.C. in late 2020.
The 36-year-old’s wife said he often drove the teenager to and from the gym.
Ian Pawlowski’s testimony wrapped up this morning.
Police have laid charges against an Edmonton man stemming from a series of sexual assaults in Calgary nearly four decades ago. Officers said advances in forensic technology and investigative techniques aided them in their investigation of the three attacks in 1984 and 1985. "These are violent and traumatizing crimes perpetrated against people in their own homes, a place everyone should feel safe," Staff Sgt. Michelle Doyle of the Calgary Police Service said in a statement. "Even after nearly 40
STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was executed Wednesday for breaking into a woman's home and stabbing her to death in 1986, a crime that came months after he was released from prison for rape. Darryl B. Barwick, 56, was pronounced dead at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison, the officer of Gov. Ron DeSantis said. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his final appeal for a stay of execution earlier in the day. Barwick didn’t meet in person with family members, but h
HENRYETTA, Okla. (AP) — As law enforcement officials went silent while investigating what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, family members of those slain recalled the domineering nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender. Since announcing the bodies were found Monday, authorities have released scant information on who was dead, how they died and who killed them. But grieving relatives working to piece together the horror story that started with two teenager