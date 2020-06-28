Police in Riot Gear Counter Elijah McClain Protesters in Colorado

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Aurora, Colorado on June 27, pushing for charges against officers involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

McClain died six days after police detained him on August 24, 2019 while he was walking back from a convenience store. McClain was wearing a ski mask, which he did regularly due to a blood condition called anemia that could leave him feeling cold. After being put in handcuffs, McClain was injected with ketamine. On August 30 he was declared brain dead.

Calls for justice in the case have grown amid nation-wide anti-racism protests following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.

On June 25, Colorado Gov Jared Polis assigned the state’s attorney general as a special prosecutor to investigate the death of McClain.

This footage, taken by local student Joe Szuszwalak, was shot in various locations in Aurora on June 27. Credit: Joe Szuszwalak via Storyful