Police Resupply Homestead Isolated by Floodwaters in Central West Queensland

Swathes of Queensland’s Central Coast remained under a severe weather warning on Tuesday, January 17, amid days of flood-inducing heavy rainfall across the Sunshine State’s centre.

The rainfall brought flooding to remote communities in Central West Queensland, leaving residents isolated.

Footage released by Queensland Police shows the delivery of supplies to an isolated homestead in the Barcaldine Region on January 13. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful