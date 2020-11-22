Police Respond to Shooting at Nebraska Restaurant as Flames Engulf Truck Outside

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Sonic restaurant on Cornhusker Road, in Bellevue, Nebraska, where they also found a truck ablaze, on the evening of November 22.

Police urged locals to avoid the area as an investigation was carried out. Several people were shot during the incident.

A police spokesperson said one suspect was in custody and authorities were not seeking additional suspects at the time.

The spokesperson also confirmed there was a truck on fire at the scene but could not provide further information at the time. The bomb squad was on-scene as part of precautionary safety measures. Credit: @johnnyboygeek99 via Storyful