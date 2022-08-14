Police Respond as Several Injured in Jerusalem Bus Shooting

At least seven people were injured, two seriously, when a gunman opened fire on a bus in Jerusalem in the early hours of Sunday, August 14, the Times of Israel reported.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 am local time, police said. A suspect turned himself in following a manhunt, according to police. Local media identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jerusalem resident Amir Sidawi.

A pregnant woman was injured in the attack, local media reported. The woman was “was rushed to a nearby hospital to deliver an emergency birth,” Haaretz reported. The newborn was in “severe condition,” according to Haaretz. Credit: Israel Police via Storyful