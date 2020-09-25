Police Respond in Force to Scene of Paris Stabbing Incident

At least two people were wounded in a knife attack off the Boulevard Richard Lenoir in Paris on Friday, September 25.

The site of the attack is near to the former offices of Charlie Hebdo. Police told locals to avoid the area, saying a police intervention was underway. The French Ministry of the Interior described it as a “serious event.”

Speaking on French television, the journalist Elise Lucet said the victims both worked for the TV production company Premières Lignes.

It was not confirmed if there was a link to the magazine, which was targeted in a 2015 gun attack that left 12 dead. Police said two suspects were arrested. Credit: @TuffTatino via Storyful