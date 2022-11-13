Police Respond to Fatal Shooting at Florida High School Parking Lot

At least one person died following a shooting at a high school parking lot in Orlando, Florida, on November 13, police said.

The shooting occurred at the parking lot of the Jones High School Athletic Complex as the school’s football team faced Wekiva High School, according to police.

Police located two adult males with gun shot wounds when they arrived on the scene, they said. One of these men succumbed to his wounds, police reported.

Four juvenile suspects were detained by police, according to a police statement. “We do not know their affiliation to either of the schools,” police said.

This footage was published by Jon Santucci on Twitter. He also published a photograph showing members of the Jones High football team lying face down on the floor. Credit: Jon Santucci via Storyful