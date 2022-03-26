Police Rescue Dog Stuck in Florida Canal

A dog was reunited with its owner after it was rescued from a muddy canal in Central Florida on March 23, the Palm Bay Police Department said.

Video posted by the police department shows a dog up to its neck in the water while a uniformed officer wades in.

The officer, who the post identified as Officer Carrol, slips a leash over the dog’s neck and tries to guide it out of the water before leaning down to pick up the dog.

“The water was cold, and it appeared the dog had been there for some time, worn out and tired,” the department said.

The department later updated the post to say that the dog was returned to its owner. Credit: Palm Bay Police Department via Storyful