Police Rescue Baby Ducks Trapped in Storm Drain

A police officer ventured into a storm drain to rescue several baby ducks who got trapped in the sewer in Olney, Maryland, as seen in footage released by the Montgomery County Police Department on July 13.

In a Facebook post, the police department said that they received a report that a duck was acting strangely near a drugstore. Upon investigation, they discovered its ducklings had fallen into a storm drain.

With the assistance of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, Officer H Chen climbed headfirst into the storm drain and lifted out eight ducklings, who were then reunited with their mother. Credit: Montgomery County Police Department via Storyful