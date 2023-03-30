Police release sketch of suspect accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman in Detroit
Police are still searching for a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman at her home. The man is accused of breaking into the woman's home on Memorial Street and dragging her outside Sunday night. Police now have a sketch of the suspect and footage of him from neighborhood security cameras. Neighbors say they have seen the suspect hang out around the area before and now they are all on the lookout for him. "I have literally dedicated every available resource to focus specifically on this perpetrator."