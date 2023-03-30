Police release sketch of suspect accused of sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman in Detroit

Sky News

Prince Harry's privacy case should be thrown out by a judge, lawyers for the publisher of the Daily Mail have told the High Court, saying the claim has been brought "far too late" and is rejected "in its entirety". Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) says legal challenges brought by a number of high-profile individuals - including Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, as well as the Duke of Sussex - have "no real prospects of succeeding" at a trial. Following a dramatic second day which saw witness statements released at the end of the proceedings - in which Harry alleged that journalists at ANL "are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us", and said the Royal Family had withheld information from him about phone hacking - the third day in court was less revelatory.