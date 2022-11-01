Police release new details after man was shot in face in Yukon

Storyful

Keepers and animals at SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium in Victoria got into the spooky spirit on Monday, October 31, as exhibits at the aquarium were decorated with marine-life themed Jack-O’-Lanterns for Halloween.Footage recorded by the aquarium shows its moray eels, sub-Antarctic penguins, Port Jackson sharks, water dragons, and jellyfish enjoying the gruesome gourds.“The Halloween festivities are a form of enrichment for the animals here at the aquarium. As part of our care, we provide many of the creatures with enrichment opportunities that allow them to take part in new experiences, discover environmental changes and forage for food in different ways,” said Sam Fawke, Displays Supervisor at SEA LIFE Melbourne. Credit: SEALIFE Melbourne Aquarium via Storyful