Police Release CCTV Footage of Olivia Pratt-Korbel Murder Suspect

Merseyside Police released footage on September 1 that they said showed the man suspected of fatally shooting nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel on the night of August 22 in Liverpool.

The police released two videos. The first is CCTV footage of the suspect, which was captured at around 10 pm on August 22. This video shows the suspect running in dark clothing.

The second video, captured on a doorbell camera, shows a man police believe may have information that is important to the enquiry. The man is seen standing with his hands in his pockets, checking around a corner several times, then walking away.

Pratt-Korbel was killed as her mother struggled with a gunman at the door of their Liverpool home on Monday, August 22.

On August 25, police arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Pratt-Korbel. The following day, they arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of the murder. Credit: Merseyside Police via Storyful