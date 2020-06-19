Police Release Bodycam Footage of Officer Injured By Protesters in Richmond

Police in Richmond, Virginia, have released bodycam footage after one of their officers was reportedly injured at a protest on June 15.

Police said the officer was taken to hospital to be treated for a leg injury after being hit by a chunk of asphalt thrown by a protester.

Protesters also threw urine-filled balloons and smoke grenades and pointed lasers at officers, according to police.

Protesters gathered outside the police headquarters on June 15 as demonstrations against racism and police brutality continued. Police used chemical irritants, flash-bangs and pepper spray to disperse protesters. Credit: Virginia State Police via Storyful