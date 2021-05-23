Police release bodycam of Black man's deadly arrest

***EDIT CONTAINS DISTRESSING IMAGES AND INSTANCES OF PROFANITY***

Disturbing video of a fatal 2019 arrest of a Black man by police in Louisiana was released late-Friday by authorities.

Police bodycam footage shows Louisiana state troopers punching 49-year-old Ronald Greene following a high-speed auto chase, in what turned out to be a lethal traffic stop for the Black man.

State troopers dragged Greene across the ground by his shackled feet and stunned him with tasers, even though he was already subdued.

Police said Greene, of West Monroe, Louisiana died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Two state troopers were notified that they would be fired.

State Trooper DaKota Moss is already involved in another excessive use of force case.

Master Trooper Chris Hollingworth was notified of the department's intent to terminate him, but he died in a 2020 car crash.

A third trooper involved, Kory York, was suspended for just 50 hours and is back on active duty.

The case is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation.

The release of the video comes on the eve of the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, which set off a summer of civil unrest over repeated deaths of Black men and women in police custody.