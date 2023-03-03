Police recommend charges against Kenosha car dealers accused of urinating on woman's ID
Kenosha Police Department recommends misdemeanor charges against two car dealers seen in a now-viral video bending and urinating on a Waukesha woman's ID.
Auriol Grey gestured in a ‘hostile and aggressive way’ towards retired midwife Celia Ward, who then veered into the road in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.
A jury has found disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of brutally murdering his wife and younger son at the family's property in 2021. The jury reached the verdict after deliberating for nearly three hours Thursday after hearing five weeks of testimony from more than 70 witnesses -- including Alex Murdaugh himself, who denied the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients. Judge Clifton Newman said the court would reconvene Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. local time for sentencing.
The guard has already been relieved from his duty, and is currently detained facing charges of bodily assault. Read for more details.
Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ReutersA search warrant unsealed Thursday revealed another list of creepy items cops seized when they arrested alleged Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger in December—this time from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.The warrant revealed cops seized a Glock 22 pistol and three empty magazines for the gun, as well a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a black mask, black gloves and a black hat.Also seized from the home was a criminal psychology book, a “green leafy substance” in a contai
The nightmare gripping Ken Middleton's family appeared to be possibly over in 2005. The same judge who in 1991 sentenced the Kansas City, Missouri, man to life without parole plus 200 years for the shooting death of his wife, ruled to vacate that same ruling and ordered that he receive a new trial based on a series of irregularities that the judge concluded made his original trial unconstitutional. The reason is a technicality in Missouri state law that gave jurisdiction in the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals, not with the Jackson County circuit court.
Australian police in the northeast city of Cairns charged Indian national Rajwinder Singh with murder Thursday, two years after Australia first applied for his extradition from India. Singh, 38, has denied killing Toyah Cordingley, 24, as she walked her dog along Wangetti Beach north of Cairns in October 2018.
Alex Murdaugh was "living a lie" and only he could have killed his wife and son, the jury in his murder trial has been told.
The officials said that the incident could have dire consequences on the country’s tourism industry. Read for more details.
The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.
Authorities are investigating a motive in the killing.
An Edmonton police officer's duty status is under review following the circulation of a video of an arrest in which he appears to repeatedly punch an 18-year-old man. The province's police watchdog – the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) – is investigating the use of force during the arrest, which Edmonton Police Service said happened around midnight on Feb. 22. In the video posted to various social media sites, the 18-year-old man is seen parking his car in a spot in what appears t
MONTREAL — Pedro Fonseca, a 43-year-old asylum seeker from Colombia, says if he doesn't start receiving social assistance from the Quebec government soon, he'll likely become homeless. He says he could ask family back home for a loan — but his relatives have little money. "I am trying to be optimistic, but it's very stressful," Fonseca said in Spanish during a recent interview at his home in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough. Fonseca, who crossed into Quebec from the United States in
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say an 18-year-old man and six youth have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a school in Brampton, Ont., this week. Peel Region police say officers and paramedics responded Monday morning and found a 17-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. They say the teen was taken to a trauma centre and was later deemed to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Police say they've arrested an 18-year-old man from Brampton and six
Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a passer-by spotted them in Brighton.
The pair are believed to have been murdered by George Pattison, 39, their husband and father respectively, before he killed himself.
When Jo-Anne Phillips started renovating a Moncton home, thieves broke in overnight and ripped out copper wires and pipes wherever they could find them. Two days later, they came back to steal whatever metal was left behind. "They couldn't get through the doors, so they broke the glass. They used a screwdriver to back out the three-inch screws we had secured the door with," she said. Phillips, who renovates rentals in the city, scrambled to install a security system and convinced her insurance c
FOX 35 captured aerial footage of a crime scene investigation where four people, including a juvenile were found dead inside a Brevard County home.
British police said they found the remains of a 2-month old baby in woodland Wednesday after officers arrested the infant’s mother and her boyfriend, who vanished after the child was born in early January. Constance Marten, 35, and her boyfriend Mark Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender, had crisscrossed England for weeks to avoid authorities, police said. The couple were initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect, and the grounds were upgraded Tuesday to suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The pain of a family who didn't know what had happened to a loved one for nearly two years reverberated through a Saskatoon courtroom on Wednesday. The friends and family of Megan Gallagher spoke directly to two of the people who helped dispose of her body after she was killed in a Saskatoon garage on Sept. 20, 2020. John Wayne Sanderson and Jessica Faye Badger (Sutherland) were in court to be sentenced for offering an indignity to human remains. Sanderson, 44, used his truck to drive Gallagher'