Police pursuit crash

"Obviously you don't want a game to end that way."
The Columbus Blue Jackets started their season on the right foot, both on the ice and in their hearts.
A former Winnipeg youth hockey coach who was recently charged with sexual assault and child pornography has been found dead, according to police.
The NHL season is only a few days old, but fantasy managers are already receiving valuable information.
Someone had to win and someone had to lose. But in the battle between the Dodgers and Giants, there may as well have not been any margin at all.
Aaron Rodgers respects the fans and the city, but would never play for this franchise.
Tom Brady was being blocked after an interception, and got some unlikely help.
As camp winds down with their futures up in the air, Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright and Isaac Bonga have nothing but praise for this Raptors group.
Tony La Russa isn't going anywhere.
With a value of $2 billion, the Maple Leafs come in slightly ahead of the New York Rangers on Sportico's most valuable NHL franchises list.
The Premier League is back in action after the international break and Matchday 8 is jam-packed with storylines.
Reinstalled as Red Sox manager after his sign-stealing suspension, is Alex Cora redeeming himself with more playoff sorcery, or just inviting further scrutiny?
Toronto Raptors forward Sam Dekker discusses his anxiousness about finding out if he’s made the Raptors, newfound confidence in his game and how he’s grown since his last stint in the NBA.
Jackets were thrown, ties were removed, and all hope was lost from the broadcast.
Hockey appears to be in good hands with TNT and ESPN offering strong broadcast coverage.
Week 6 in the NFL is sure to bring more electrifying action, including the oldest rivalry in the sport and a matchup of two AFC heavyweights.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bobby Wagner has seen the highlights of what happens when Najee Harris gets in space and there's a defender within arm's reach. And it's not good. Not if you're a defender anyway. “When he reads the holes, when he sees it, he hits it,” the longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker said of Harris, a rookie running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I think he stiff-armed somebody out of bounds in the Raiders game. Definitely somebody you’ve got to get a body on.” Unless, of course, H
Barring a setback, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready for his comeback. Tagovailoa returns to his starting role Sunday when the Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, after missing most of the last four games — all of them Miami losses — with fractured ribs. Dolphins coach Brian Flores made the announcement Friday, a few hours after the team made the overnight flight from Miami to England. “Assuming everything goes well in practice, Tua's going to start the game," Flores said.
CALGARY — Meaghan Mikkelson doesn't dwell on timelines and deadlines. The 36-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., says she accepts what her recovering left knee can give her each day. When Mikkelson heads to her Calgary home, the demands of two children under the age of six distract her from pondering whether that knee will allow her to play hockey for Canada in an Olympic Games for a fourth time in her career. A fluid skater and strong defender during her 14 years on the national team, Mikkelson wo
The Chicago Sky only have one selection.