Police and Protesters Stand Off During Anti-ICE Rally in New York City

Protesters and police stood off during an anti-ICE march in New York City on September 17, a day after a federal building housing ICE offices was vandalized.

Footage shows police officers and arrest trucks in Lower Manhattan, with several people appearing to be in custody.

The protests follow a whistleblower complaint alleging that a doctor had performed questionable hysterectomies on several women at an immigration detention facility in Ocilla, Georgia. Credit: @JoshuaPotash via Storyful