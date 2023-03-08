Police, protesters clash at Sri Lanka Women's Day rally

STORY: The Women's Day rally was organized by the opposition National People's Power party, with demonstrators protesting the rising inflation as well as demanding for postponed local government elections be held immediately.

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday (March 7) that Sri Lanka had secured financing assurances from China, India and all its major bilateral creditors, setting the stage for final approval of an IMF's $2.9 billion, four-year bailout for the island nation on March 20.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in more than seven decades and a shortage of dollars has disrupted imports of essentials, leading to regular protests.