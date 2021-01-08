Police preparation questioned after angry mob stormed U.S. Capitol
The Capitol police chief has resigned amid questioning about how prepared the force was for a rally that turned into a riot on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
NHL general managers are about to enter yet another great unknown. And like the rest of the world, it's something they've become accustomed to these past 10 months. The 2019-20 season was suspended in March because of COVID-19 before the league pulled off a summer restart inside tightly-controlled bubbles without fans that kept the novel coronavirus at bay. Then the draft and opening of free agency were pushed back to October, while there is a flat, stuck-in-neutral salary cap for the foreseeable future because of crushing financial realities caused by the pandemic. With a shortened 2020-21 schedule of 56 games set to begin next week — one highlighted by realigned divisions, including an all-Canadian circuit borne out of necessity due to border restrictions — executives face more big questions. One is this: With a bevy of the rules and regulations related to quarantines, both from governments and the NHL itself, how hard will it be to make in-season trades? "It's something that everybody wonders," Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas offered. "But because nobody's ever gone through this, it's hard to really say." Ottawa Senators counterpart Pierre Dorion was a little more definitive, at least from a Canadian perspective. "It's going to be very difficult to make trades with the 24 U.S.-based teams," he said. "And then the other seven teams, you're in competition in the same division. I think trades will be way more difficult." Those very exchanges have been harder to consummate in general since the league introduced its salary cap following the 2004-05 lockout. Swaps often have to be dollar in, dollar out, with many teams pushed right to the threshold of their balance sheets. As it stands ahead of this most unusual of seasons, a player traded from one of the league's American teams to a club in Canada would have to observe a 14-day quarantine. And if two GMs north of the border find a deal that makes sense, players switching sides would still have to isolate for a league-mandated seven days and provide four negative tests before being cleared. But a further complication, as Dorion pointed out, is the fact the Leafs, Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks will be battling for the North Division's four playoff spots. "It's going to be different," Flames GM Brad Treliving said. "If there's a fit and you feel it helps your team get better, I've never been one to shy away from that. "But that probably doesn't help the trade market." Teams in the U.S. should have a little more wiggle room, but there are still quarantine rules for certain jurisdictions. According to New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton, not all trade partners will be equal in 2021. "You have to be mindful of how urgent do you want that player," he said. "Is it a hockey deal where this guy can come in and help your team, and do you want to wait the (quarantine period)? Or is it a future deal? "All those things will come under consideration when we're making moves, but there's certainly issues that we have to deal with." Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon said an added wrinkle is that the NHL's 31 GMs will only get in-person viewings of six or seven opponents — all play is strictly divisional this season — unless they head out on the road to check on another potential trade partner. "We don't know the (arena) access our pro scouting staff will have initially to be able to view games in other markets," he said. "That's going to impact teams' abilities to prepare for the trade deadline to some degree." Apart from the restrictions, Dubas pointed to the 2020 baseball season as an indication there might be fewer transactions because a shorter schedule and division-only matchups — each contest will be a so-called "four-point game" — means more teams will feel they're in the playoff race longer. "We look back at the former short seasons and whether trades were impacted," said Dubas, referencing the 48-game campaigns of 1994-95 and 2012-13. "But this is just a whole other set of circumstances. It's going to be very interesting. "If we have a chance in the season and we feel there's something that can make a tangible difference to our group, we won't be afraid to do it." This year's trade deadline is set for April 12, but if the border and quarantine rules remain the same, some GMs expect moves will happen earlier in the schedule. "Just to cover off that quarantine," Treliving said. "It's certainly something we're going to have to take into consideration." There's also a chance government restrictions could be lifted or scaled back in the coming months, but surging COVID-19 numbers on both sides of the border make anything of that nature seem a long way off. "Who knows how it's going to be when the deadline comes around?" said Montreal GM Marc Bergevin, who pointed out teams might be able to slip more players through waivers this season. "It was difficult to make trades in the past. It will be even more now because of COVID." But as always, there will be injuries, needs will arise, and pressure in certain markets will undoubtedly mount — especially if a team falters out of the gate. "I think there will still be transactions," Treliving said. "We're going to have to see how it plays out." Just like pretty much everything else over the last 10 months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
CLEVELAND — The Indians drafted and developed Francisco Lindor, who blossomed into an All-Star shortstop and one of baseball's best all-around players.Cleveland chased a World Series title with him.They'll now do it without Lindor.Knowing they could never meet his price, the Indians dealt the four-time All-Star and pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball's highest levels in order to get his franchise back on top.The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets on Thursday for young infielders Andrés Giménez and Amed Rosario, and two minor league prospects: right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene. It's a move Cleveland hopes can keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest title drought.The Indians knew this day was coming. That didn't make it any easier.“They’re special people in addition to special players,” said Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, adding he cried when informing the players they were New York bound. "Trades like this are really, really hard to make. But at the same time, we feel it’s the right thing to do for us.“Hopefully this will be — as painful as it is right now — a trade that positions us to be successful moving forward.”Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, will cut roughly $30 million off the Indians' payroll and allow them to rebuild.For the Mets, the acquisition is another sign owner Steve Cohen means business."They did not come cheaply,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said of Lindor and Carrasco. “What we’re trying to do is create a new reality rather than deal with perception."A billionaire hedge fund manager, Cohen bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and pledged to increase spending. One of his next big-ticket items figures to be trying to sign Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn't do.Lindor, who will be playing in a far different spotlight than he experienced in Cleveland, impacts the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he's a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011.He's been the face of the Indians' franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland's most popular athletes. But he's gone now, leaving the Indians without their best player and the team's fans grumbling about owner Paul Dolan.Cleveland had run out of options. Lindor has turned down numerous long-term contract offers from the Indians, betting on himself and knowing he could get more money from a major-market team when he becomes a free agent.It may seem unfair, but Antonetti has long acknowledged the Indians don't have money to throw around.“What we have to do is deal with the reality of what the system is,” he said. “In this case, we had a top pick, got a really good player, he developed into a star, we made multiple attempts to try to sign him. That didn’t happen and now he’s transitioned to another organization. That’s just the reality of the professional baseball landscape right now.”Carrasco is one of the game's best comeback stories, overcoming leukemia to become one of the AL's steadiest starters. The 33-year-old righty has an 88-73 career record with a 3.73 ERA.Beyond his stats, Carrasco was a team leader. But with an abundance of young pitchers, including Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber, the Indians were in position to move a player of Carrasco's calibre to fill more holes.Carrasco can be replaced. Finding someone to fill Lindor's shoes will be much tougher.The 25-year-old Rosario is a good start. He was New York's primary shortstop the past three-plus seasons, though he struggled at the plate last year and lost playing time to Giménez.“We think he has a chance to help our major league team either as a shortstop or as a player that could play multiple positions, or settle at a different defensive position,” Antonetti said. "But, a guy with great ability."Lindor is signed for only one more season, so the Mets will have to get to work quickly on locking him up for the long term.“We've had one conversation with him and no conversations with his agent," Alderson said. “We acquired Francisco because of his present ability and the possibility that he could be a Met long term. There’s no guarantee of that. It’s something that we will approach, you know, in the next few weeks.”Cohen is hoping to turn around a franchise that has not won a World Series since 1986, and been overshadowed by the crosstown Yankees. Cohen intends to change that, with Alderson and new general manager Jared Porter running an overhauled baseball operations department.Carrasco is signed at $12 million for each of the next two seasons, part of a deal that includes a $14 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches 170 innings in 2022 and is found to be healthy for the 2023 season.Since Cohen's takeover, the Mets learned pitcher Marcus Stroman accepted an $18.9 million qualifying offer and signed right-handed reliever Trevor May to a $15.5 million, two-year contract and catcher James McCann to a $40.6 million, four-year deal. New York also signed injured right-hander Noah Syndergaard to a $9.7 million, one-year deal, avoiding arbitration.The team hopes Syndergaard can return from Tommy John surgery in June.“We're closer to one player away,” Alderson said.___AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTom Withers, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed a pair of offensive co-ordinators, Nathaniel Hackett of the Green Bay Packers and Joe Brady of the Carolina Panthers, for their head coaching job.The Falcons conducted a virtual interview with Hackett on Thursday, one day after meeting virtually with Brady.The 41-year-old Hackett has been with the Packers since 2019 on the staff of former Falcons assistant Matt LaFleur, after previously serving as offensive co-ordinator for Buffalo and Jacksonville.The son of former NFL and college coach Paul Hackett received a lofty endorsement from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, one of the leading contenders for the MVP award.“I think one of the (prerequisites) to being a good head coach is presence in front of a room," Rodgers said. "You have to have kind of a unique charisma and an ability to captivate your audience and part of that captivation is in the way you talk, your cadence, your inflection, story telling ability, and I think those are underrated qualities that a coach can have.“Nate has all those things. He’s able to captivate the audience, which is usually the offence. Any time he gets up in his meetings, he has great energy.”The 31-year-old Brady is a popular name in coaching searches after only one season as an NFL co-ordinator. The Chargers and Texans also have received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady.Brady moved to Carolina last season after helping lead LSU to a national championship. His role as LSU’s passing game co-ordinator with quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, was a key to the Tigers' championship.The Falcons have interviewed five candidates for head coach. Dan Quinn was fired after the team started the season with five straight losses. Raheem Morris went 4-7 as the interim coach.On Monday, the team conducted virtual interviews with Kansas City offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh. Morris interviewed last week.Tampa Bay defensive co-ordinator Todd Bowles told The Associated Press on Wednesday he expects to interview but for now is focused on the playoffs.The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with Quinn after the dismal start led to a 4-12 finish. It is possible the team could have a new general manager assist in the selection of a coach.On Wednesday, the Falcons conducted a virtual interview with GM candidate Terry Fontenot, the New Orleans Saints vice-president and assistant general manager in charge of pro personnel.The Falcons previously met with former Houston Texans GM Rick Smith, Atlanta director of college scouting Anthony Robinson and two other directors of college scouting, Brad Holmes of the Los Angeles Rams and Morocco Brown of the Indianapolis Colts.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks re-signed Taj Gibson on Thursday, reuniting the veteran forward with coach Tom Thibodeau.Gibson played for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.1 points in 62 games. He was waived in November.Gibson had his best success playing for Thibodeau in Chicago, then rejoined him in Minnesota and played two seasons for the Timberwolves.The 6-foot-10 forward has averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 799 games.To make room on the roster, the Knicks earlier Thursday waived forward Omari Spellman, who was acquired from Minnesota in November and never appeared in a game for New York.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
Regular-season ratings for NFL games declined this season following two straight years of increases. But in a year that saw the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and a presidential election, the 7% decrease isn't as bad as the league and its broadcast partners feared before the season began.Games averaged 15.6 million television and digital viewers, according to the league and Nielsen. The league averaged 16.5 million regular-season viewers last season after posting 5% gains in both 2018 and ’19.Overall, the continued ratings strength of the NFL — even with most games played in empty or mostly empty stadiums — underscores the financial underpinnings of the league's decision to play a full season amid a pandemic in which more than 21.5 million Americans have been infected. The networks pay a combined $5.86 billion per season for the rights to broadcast NFL games, and they are rewarded with huge audiences and revenue from advertisers eager to reach viewers.“The NFL is a ratings generator and leader throughout entertainment. It is so big and the audience is so committed, I think the only thing the networks worry about is the score (of the games) which determines how long people tune in,” said former CBS sports president Neal Pilson, who now runs his own sports television consulting company.During the last presidential election year in 2016, NFL ratings were down 8%. However, that year they were down 14% at midseason before rallying. In 2020, the declines remained between 6% and 8% throughout the season.It was the third straight election year in which ratings have gone down.The NFL had 20 of the top 25 and 42 of top 50 top telecasts. Only two of the top 100 telecasts from the past year were not sports or news-related.GOOD NEWS, BAD NEWS FOR NBCNBC’s “Sunday Night Football” finished as prime time’s top show for the 10th straight year, but the 17.4 million average was down 15% from last season. The Sunday night games were also outdrawn by the late-afternoon kickoffs on Fox and CBS.The NBC games did account for seven of the top 10 and 14 of the 20 most-viewed prime-time shows between Sept. 10, 2020 and Jan. 3, 2021. The only non-sports shows to make the top 10 were the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 and the Oct. 25 episode of CBS' “60 Minutes.”The Kansas City Chiefs played in the two most-viewed games. The defending Super Bowl champions' opener against Houston on Sept. 10 averaged 20.6 million and their Nov. 22 game at Las Vegas averaged 19.6 million.OTHER PRIME-TIME NUMBERSFox's “Thursday Night Football” averaged 14.1 million, which is a 6% decline. ESPN's “Monday Night Football” was off 3%, averaging 12.2 million.Both packages ended the season on high notes. The Christmas game between Minnesota and New Orleans attracted 20.1 million viewers on Fox, making it the most watched Christmas Day program since 2016.“Monday Night Football” had weekly increases during its final six games. Two December games were simulcast on ABC.SUNDAY PACKAGESFox ended up averaging 18.1 million for its Sunday games. That's down 6% but marks the first time since 2009 the afternoon games have outdrawn “Sunday Night Football.”The 23.2 million average for the “America's Game of the Week” late-afternoon game during doubleheader weeks makes it television's most-watched package for the 12th consecutive season.Fox Sports executive vice-president Michael Mulvihill was pleased with the late-game numbers after games were moved around due to poor play in the NFC East, whose teams typically draw strong viewership.“It makes you look to next season with a lot of optimism,” he said. “Most of the factors for the decline are temporary. There won't be an election and hopefully we will be largely post-pandemic.”CBS' overall Sunday average was 16.5 million, a 4% decline, but their late window averaged 20.6 million.LOOKING AHEADThe NFL is expected to negotiate extensions for all of its packages during the off-season. ESPN is going into the final year of its current deal, where they pay $1.8 billion per season. NBC, CBS and Fox are under contract through 2022. Of the three, Fox pays the most with a combined $1.86 billion for the Thursday night and Sunday packages.The annual rights fees collected by the league is expected to easily surpass $6 billion per season. ESPN parent company Disney would like to get back into the Super Bowl rotation, which is why the “Monday Night Football” simulcast numbers on ABC were viewed with increased scrutiny. There is speculation that Monday night games might be returning full-time to network television for the first time since 2005.“Both sides have made it clear they want to renew. Even if the ratings are slightly off the league still delivers the ad revenue and viewing numbers that others don't,” Pilson said.___Follow Joe Reedy at https://twitter.com/joereedy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press