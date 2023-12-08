Police Praise Tourists' Intervention as Woman Charged With Arson Attempt at MLK Birthplace

Police in Atlanta have praised the intervention of visitors at the birth home of Martin Luther King, who stepped in when they saw a woman pouring gasoline onto the house. The “action saved an important part of American history,” police said.

Zachary Eugene Kempf, from Utah, told Storyful he was in Atlanta for work reasons when he decided to visit the house. He began recording this footage as he noticed the woman pouring the gasoline around the house.

Kempf told Storyful that the woman came down the steps after pouring the fluid. “I told her she couldn’t do this and needed to stop and I stood at the bottom of the stairs and blocked her repeatedly from going up,” Kempft said. “She was never violent or aggressive with me but she kept trying to get past and I kept blocking her.”

Kempf said “some other people” then helped out. Police told WSBTV those included “two off-duty NYPD officers”.

Kempf’s video then shows police arriving and arresting the woman. She was charged with criminal attempted arson and criminal attempted interference with government property.

The King Center thanked “the brave intervention of good Samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

“Our prayers are with the individual who allegedly committed this criminal act,” the center said. Credit: Zachary Eugene Kempf via Storyful