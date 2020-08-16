Police Pepper Spray Protesters in Downtown Chicago Clashes

Police and protesters clashed in downtown Chicago on August 15, with the police using pepper spray on demonstrators.

Footage taken from above West Randolph and North Dearborn shows police corralling the crowd, with some protesters seen running as officers deployed spray.

Local media reported multiple arrests at the scene amid a heavy police presence, with officers positioned both in front of and behind marching demonstrators.

Other clashes were reported in the city’s downtown districts. Protesters said police blocked them from leaving the area. Credit: @charmayander via Storyful