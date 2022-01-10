Police Use Pepper Spray as Crowd Surrounds Car Outside Djokovic Lawyers' Office

Police in Melbourne used an irritant spray against supporters of tennis player Novak Djokovic on January 10, after he left detention following a federal court’s quashing of a decision to cancel his visa.

This footage, posted by local journalist Danielle Robertson, shows police spraying members of the crowd as they attempted to prevent them surrounding a car that was leaving the offices of the player’s lawyers. It was not clear who was in the vehicle.

Novak Djokovic took to Twitter on Monday following the court decision, saying he was “pleased and grateful” and that he was focused on playing at the Australian Open.

Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said he was considering the situation, the ABC said.

“Following today’s Federal Circuit and Family Court determination on a procedural ground, it remains within Immigration Minister Hawke’s discretion to consider cancelling Mr Djokovic’s visa,” a spokesman was quoted by the ABC as saying. Credit: Danielle Robertson via Storyful