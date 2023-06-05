Police say officers were shot at in three separate weekend incidents

On Friday, a Cincinnati parking enforcement officer told dispatchers he was shot at in West Price Hill after asking a driver to move a vehicle blocking the street. Three bullets hit the side of his car, but the officer was not hurt, police said. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati police said a 14-year-old fired a gun at an officer while running from police in Westwood. The officer was not hurt and did not fire back, according to CPD; the teen was later arrested. Sunday night, a man was arrested after allegedly firing dozens of rounds at officers while barricading inside a home in East Price Hill. No officers were injured in that incident either.