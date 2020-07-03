Police Officers Take a Tumble While Playing Basketball With Omaha Kids

Police officers helped give a family in Omaha, Nebraska, new basketball equipment and had time for a quick pick-up game, video posted on July 2 shows.

The Omaha Police Department shared this video of the impromptu game on Facebook, noting the officers’ “stellar athleticism” as two stumble and fall.

Police said the family was given a new hoop and equipment thanks to Operation NETS (Neighborhood Engagement Through Sports), a collaborative effort led by the University of Omaha that works to foster stronger relationships between local law enforcement and the community, according to its website. Credit: Omaha Police Department via Storyful