Police Officers Rescue Driver Trapped in Floodwaters in Atlanta, Georgia

Police officers used a baton to smash through a car window and rescue a driver trapped in floodwaters in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 14.

Emergency services were inundated with calls for help as heavy rainfall caused flash flooding across the city.

Officers spotted the sedan partially submerged in the floodwaters and said “the water was so deep the vehicle was being lifted from the ground and the doors would not open.”

Footage posted by the City of Atlanta Police Department shows two officers wading through the water. One used a baton to smash the side window so that his colleague was able to pull the driver out of the car to dry land. Credit: City of Atlanta Police Department via Storyful