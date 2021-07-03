Police Officers Lasso Alligator in Chatham County, Georgia

Police officers lassoed and returned an alligator to its natural habitat after it was found on a highway in Chatham County, Georgia, on Saturday, July 3.

This video was shared by the Chatham County Police Department, who said the alligator was found on Highway 80. According to local news reports, the officers, Lt. Bill Sharpley and Sgt. John Woodcock, improvised by using a tape measurer to lasso the alligator and move it to safety. Credit: Chatham County Police Department via Storyful