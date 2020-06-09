Police Officers Kneel to Wash Feet of Black Pastors at North Carolina Unity Walk

Several white police officers and civilians kneeled to wash the feet of black pastors at a North Carolina church on June 6 as part of a multi-racial unity walk organized amid anti-racism protests held around the country.

Video posted to Facebook by Fabiola Doissaint shows people washing the feet of the Legacy Center Church pastors, named in reports as Faith and James Wokoma, outside the police department in Cary.

Reports said the march was a multi-ethnic, multicultural response to the death of George Floyd. Both Apex and Cary police officers were reported to have participated in the feet-washing ceremony.

Floyd’s death sparked protests in cities across the US and around the world against racism and police violence. Credit: Fabiola Doissaint via Storyful