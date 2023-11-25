Police: Officers fatally shoot man; woman dead in house

CBC

Two men are facing charges related to improper handling of human remains after the body of an Inuk woman from Nunavik was found in their Montreal home. The deceased woman, Alasie Tukkiapik — aged 41 and originally from Kangiqsujuaq, Nunavik — had been last seen in Montreal in March. In September, police found her body in the Montreal home.The Quebec coroner's office said its investigation into Tukkuapik's death is ongoing and said it doesn't know when the coroner will release a report. On Sept.