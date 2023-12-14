Police: Officer shoots, kills dogs during 'vicious attack' at business; victim injured
Police: Officer shoots, kills dogs during 'vicious attack' at business; victim injured
Police: Officer shoots, kills dogs during 'vicious attack' at business; victim injured
A man has been jailed for raping a woman in a "brazen attack" on the London Underground in front of other passengers during a busy morning service. Ryan Johnston, 37, was sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday to nine years in prison, with a further five on licence, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said. Johnston chased two women to their home after they noticed him masturbating while looking through the window outside a house near Bounds Green Underground station at around 5am on 23 February 2020, the British Transport Police (BTP) said.
The Welcome Project, currently running in eight states and Washington, D.C., has a connection to Meghan's work with the Hubb Community Kitchen in the U.K.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear an appeal that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against former President Donald Trump. The justices will review an appellate ruling that revived a charge against three defendants accused of obstruction of an official proceeding. The charge refers to the disruption of Congress' certification of Joe Biden's 2020 presidential election victory over Trump. That's among four counts brought again
A message presented in court by prosecutors shows one of the men allegedly acknowledged he was "committing felonies"
The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had recovered during an operation in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack.
A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight years in prison after being caught on camera “harassing and using racial slurs against several of his neighbors,” according to a press release from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
A Florida school board voted on Tuesday to recommend the resignation of one of its members because she is embroiled in the fallout of a sexual assault investigation into her husband, the Republican Party state chairman. The Sarasota County School Board cannot directly remove Bridget Ziegler from the panel but voted 4-1 Tuesday for a resolution requesting that she step down. The resolution was authored by board Chair Karen Rose, who said in an email that she is “shocked and deeply saddened” by the rape allegations involving Ziegler's husband, Christian Ziegler, and the couple's admissions about having a three-way sexual encounter previously with the accuser.
A federal judge has ordered Michael Cohen’s former attorney to explain where he came up with the court cases cited in Cohen’s request for early termination of supervised release, saying as far as the judge can tell “none of these cases exist.”
The 12-year-old boy shot the man in the head then ran from the scene, police said.
“I didn’t want anyone to get in trouble. I just didn’t want to be in the cage,” the 6-year-old told police.
Yonatan Daniel Aguilar, 11, weighed 34 pounds at the time of his 2016 death
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he chose to reveal a possible link between the Indian government and the killing of a Canadian to "put a chill" on India amid concerns in the Sikh community over safety. In September, Trudeau told the House of Commons there was credible intelligence linking India to the June 18 shooting death of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the parking lot of his gurdwara in Surrey, B.C. Trudeau says in a year-end interview with The Canadian Press that the som
The impact of Ricky Lee's attacks has been "devastating" for the victims, police say.
“Brissa by all accounts had an incredibly bright future, including aspirations to become a sonographer.”
A man who shot and killed a central Alberta father during an attempted robbery was handed a life sentence Monday.Brent Dumas, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Cordell Maclellan.Dumas was initially charged with first-degree murder after he shot Maclellan on Nov. 4, 2021, while he was working at Indominus Sports in Edson, Alta.Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence. Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou argued Monday for a period of parole ine
A Calgary man who became angry, disruptive and got "too close" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a private Stampede breakfast pleaded guilty to trespassing Wednesday.Kent Manning, 63, was handed a $750 fine for his behaviour at the 2022 event. He was described by his lawyer as being "very involved in politics."Because Manning is unemployed, defence lawyer Alain Hepner asked for seven months for his client to pay the fine. Manning has a "lengthy" criminal history, according to Alberta Justice,
RCMP say a man that went missing on the weekend after being separated from a friend during an ATV excursion has been found safe.RCMP sent out a missing persons advisory for William "Billy" Lachance on Monday, saying he had been last seen on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST.They announced Wednesday that he'd been found safe.The man's family had told CBC he got separated from his friend while riding ATVs south of Meadow Lake.
The father of a three-year-old boy found dead by police at the beginning of December is calling for answers. Based on the early stages of their investigation, Toronto police said they believe the boy was with a woman, who was not his mother, on the day before he died. “That boy was perfect, he didn’t bother nobody,” Yverson Belotte, the father of Yverson Junior Quintanni Belotte, told Global’s Catherine McDonald on Tuesday.
Two men convicted of felony theft argued for misdemeanor charges since some stolen items were on sale and they had coupons.
A Florida dentist becomes the fourth defendant to be convicted for the execution-style murder of Florida State University professor Daniel Markel, the dentist's former brother-in-law. (Dec. 12)