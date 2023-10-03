Police officer saves motorist in New Jersey floods
STORY: Torrential downpours after a week of mostly steady rainfall brought flash flooding to New York City and neighbouring New Jersey on Friday (September 29), turning some streets into small lakes.
New Jersey police warned motorists to take the flooding seriously and not to drive into flooded waters or around barricades.
Storm Ophelia soaked New York City and caused widespread power outages in North Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.