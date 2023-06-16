Police officer ran over by Denver Nuggets parade truck

STORY: The incident, which occurred close to the Denver City and County Building, left the sergeant, who was identified as veteran Denver police Sgt. Justin Dodge, with a serious leg injury after being struck by the fire truck just one block away from the parade's conclusion

The truck was carrying Nuggets players on its rooftop, a detail confirmed by police officials, as Sgt. Dodge had positioned himself in front of the fire truck, attempting to protect fans who had spilled onto the street.