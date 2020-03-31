Police Officer Puts Falconry Skills to Use Rescuing Young Owl

A police officer in Redlands, California, put his falconry skills to the test when he rescued a young owl that had fallen from its nest on Sunday, March 29.

According to the Redlands Police Department, Cpl Alex Paredes is an experienced falconer. He has twice in the last month rescued owl chicks that likely fell from their nests, police said.

According to police, both owl chicks were taken to a rehabilitation site in Yucaipa where they will be cared for until they are ready to be released back into the wild.

In this video, Paredes can be seen gently pinning a young “perfectly healthy” great horned owl against a wall in Redlands, before he picks it up and inspects it for injuries. Credit: Redlands Police Department via Storyful